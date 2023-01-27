One killed in attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran

The man who carried out the attack said it was for 'personal reasons'

The head of security at Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran was killed Friday and two guards wounded in an attack, the city's police chief said.

According to AFP the man who carried out the attack said it was for "personal reasons." An Azeri foreign ministry statement said: "A man armed with a Kalashnikov (assault rifle) killed the head of the diplomatic mission's guard", adding that the injured guards were in a "satisfactory" condition and an investigation had been launched.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1618909397584957441 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attacker has been arrested and is an Iranian man married to an Azerbaijani woman, Tehran's police chief General Hossein Rahimi said, according to AFP. "He claims his wife has been held at the embassy for nine months," Rahimi said. Earlier, he had told the Tasnim news agency that the assailant had "entered the embassy with his two small children" before carrying out the attack for "personal and... family" reasons.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the armed attack, expressing condolences and offering his deepest sympathy to the family of the victim. Kanaani said the Iranian political and security authorities had issued a “special order” to investigate the case as a high priority with sensitivity in order to "ascertain the aspects of the incident and the assailant’s motive," according to Tasnim.