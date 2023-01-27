'(France and Iraq) have reaffirmed their commitment to complete big network infrastructures projects based on French know-how'

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday signed a set of strategic agreements in Paris meant to boost Iraq’s economic cooperation with France, particularly in energy and public transportation.

The two leaders signed a treaty seeking to strengthen bilateral relations in anti-corruption, security, renewable energy, and culture, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Friday.

"(Macron and Shia al-Sudani) have reaffirmed their commitment to complete big network infrastructures projects based on French know-how,” Elysee continued. “In that respect, they have pledged to grant Iraq the expertise of French companies.”

"In terms of alternative energies, they showed their commitment to the implementation of… solar energy and investments in gas,” it added.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Qatar was in talks to acquire a stake from French oil giant TotalEnergies’ $27 billion cluster of energy projects in Iraq, as Baghdad hopes to stem efforts by Western energy companies – including Exxon Mobil, Shell, and BP – to exit the country.

When TotalEnergies and Baghdad signed an agreement in 2021 to build four giant solar, gas, power, and water projects in southern Iraq over 25 years, hopes for an exodus reversal were high.