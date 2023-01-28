English
Iran: Massive blast reported at military plant in Isfahan

Two technicians help produce zirconium at the Isfahan nuclear facility in central Iran, on March 30, 2005
'The explosion took place in one of the munitions manufacturing centers of the Defense Ministry'

A massive blast was heard at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday.

"The explosion took place in one of the munitions manufacturing centers of the Defense Ministry and according to an announcement by the political and security deputy head of Isfahan Governorate there were no casualties," IRIB reported, without giving further details.

More to follow

