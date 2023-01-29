Iran's Defense Ministry says facility targeted by drone attack

'An unsuccessful attack was carried out using (drones) ... on one of the workshop complexes of the ministry of defense,' says IRNA

Iran said it had repelled a drone attack on a military site in central Isfahan province, the defense ministry said early Sunday, according to the IRNA news agency.

"An unsuccessful attack was carried out using (drones) ... on one of the workshop complexes of the ministry of defense," it said, adding that the strike late Saturday night only caused minor damage to the roof of a building. It said there were no casualties.

The ministry noted one of the drones was destroyed by the site's anti-aircraft defense system, while the other two exploded. "The attack, which occurred around 11:30 pm on Saturday, did not cause any disruption to the operation of the complex," it said.

An emergency car is seen driving toward the scene after an explosion is heard in a video that has been extensively circulated on social media. Iran is thought to have multiple nuclear research facilities near the video's location, including a uranium conversion facility.

The deputy governor of Isfahan province, Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari, also said on television there had been "no casualties," adding that "the cause of the incident is under investigation." Authorities did not elaborate on the activities at the targeted site north of Isfahan.

In July, Iran said it had arrested a sabotage team of Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a "sensitive" defense industry center in Isfahan. The announcement arose amid tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear program.

Israel says Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons, whereas Tehran denies this. In April 2021, Tehran announced it had started producing 60 percent enriched uranium at the Natanz site in Isfahan province.