Israel's Mossad behind drone attack on Iran's military facility - report

The attack resulted in an explosion in the province of Isfahan

Israel's spy agency Mossad was behind the recent drone attack on Iran's military facility in the central province of Isfahan, according to a new report citing senior American intelligence officials.

The sources told The New York Times that the strike was prompted by Israel's concerns about the country's security and not due to potential missile exports to Russia that is trying to obtain more weapons from Iran for its offensive in Ukraine. The report also said there was a dialogue between Israel and the United States about the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi media reported that the United States and another unnamed country were responsible for the Saturday's attack on Isfahan that is known as a major center of missile production in Iran. It is also one of four nuclear research facilities, the strike did not seem to target nuclear-related sites. A Sunday report by the Wall Street Journal citing U.S. officials and "people familiar with the operation" also claimed that Israel was behind the attack.

Tehran said that the drones targeted an ammunition manufacturing plant but were shot down and caused little damage. Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian condemned a "cowardly drone attack" but vowed that it "will not impede Iran's progress on its peaceful nuclear program."

American officials on Sunday denied Washington's involvement in the strike. It came shortly after the CIA director William Burns visited Israel but it is unclear whether he discussed Iran with his Israeli counterparts. The strike has also coincided with Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the region, where he is expected to meet with Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since his return to power after the November elections.