Iran summons senior Ukraine diplomat over drone strike comments

Iran summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Tehran on Monday over comments made regarding a drone strike in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

"Explosive night in Iran," a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted on Sunday. "Did warn you."

Podolyak also included a screenshot in the Ukrainian version of his tweet of the tweet he made on December 24, 2022: "Iran, planning to boost missile, drone supplies for Russia, blatantly humiliates the institutions of international sanctions. Important to abandon nonworking sanctions, invalid UN resolutions concept, & move to more destructive tools – liquidation of plants, arrest of suppliers."

According to senior U.S. intelligence reports, Israel was behind the recent drone attack on Iran's military facility. Sources told The New York Times that the strike was prompted by Israel's concerns about the country's security and not due to potential missile exports to Russia.

Tehran said the drones targeted an ammunition manufacturing plant but were shot down and caused minor damage. Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian condemned a "cowardly drone attack" but vowed that it "will not impede Iran's progress on its peaceful nuclear program."

Additionally, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described using force as the "sole way of dealing with the Zionist regime." He added: "Action must be taken against that regime to force it to stop aggression against the Muslims and the territories of the Islamic countries."