Netanyahu says Israel acts against Iran weapons production 'used against Ukraine'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on Tuesday that Israel is operating against Iran's weapons productions but didn't directly admit involvement in the recent drone strikes in the central city of Isfahan.

He told CNN's Jake Tapper that Israel has been “taking action against certain weapons development” in Iran but refused to confirm or deny whether Jerusalem was behind the Saturday attack that several U.S. media outlets attributed to Israel.

“I never talk about specific operations… and every time some explosion takes place in the Middle East, Israel is blamed or given responsibility – sometimes we are sometimes we’re not,” he said.

"Israel, frankly, acts in ways that I will not itemize here, against Iran's weapons productions, which are used against Ukraine," the prime minister added.

Netanyahu also condemned Iran's involvement in the Ukraine war.

“The world is moving closer to understanding what this Iran is: barbarism against their own people, the fact that they’re supplying drones that kill innocent people in the heart of Europe, in Ukraine,” he said, referring to Russia using Iran-made suicide drones in its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Netanyahu added that he would do everything “in my power as Israel’s prime minister to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear arsenal that is expressly directed at annihilating us.” He stressed that Tehran wishes “not only death to Israel but death to America.”

“I think the only way that you can stop or abstain from getting nuclear weapons is a combination of crippling economic sanctions, but the most important thing, is a credible military threat,” the prime minister said.