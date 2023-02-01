Saturday's drone strike on a military base in Isfahan was blamed on Israel

The equipment that was used to conduct a strike on a military facility in Iran's central city of Isfahan, along with explosives, entered Iran "on the order of a foreign security service" and with the help of Kurdish opposition groups, a report by pro-regime media said on Wednesday.

According to the Nournewsen news outlet, the groups that assisted in preparations for the attack are based in Iraqi Kurdistan. Several U.S. media, citing American military officials have previously said that Israel's spy agency Mossad could be behind the Saturday's strike.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN that Israel has been “taking action against certain weapons development” in Iran but refused to confirm or deny whether Jerusalem was behind the Isfahan attack.

“I never talk about specific operations… and every time some explosion takes place in the Middle East, Israel is blamed or given responsibility – sometimes we are sometimes we’re not,” he said.

The strike on the facility in Isfahan that is reportedly used to produce medium-range Shahab missiles, has been welcomed by Kyiv. Netanyahu in his interview also pointed to Iran's supplies of weapons for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Israel, frankly, acts in ways that I will not itemize here, against Iran's weapons productions, which are used against Ukraine," he said.

“The world is moving closer to understanding what this Iran is: barbarism against their own people, the fact that they’re supplying drones that kill innocent people in the heart of Europe, in Ukraine,” Netanyahu added.