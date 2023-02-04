'We judge Iran's actions based on the impartial and objective reports of the IAEA, not Iran's purported intent'

The United States and its allies released a joint statement on Friday saying that a U.N. watchdog report shows that Iran is inconsistent in meeting nuclear obligations.

On Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticized Iran for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity - close to weapons-grade - at its Fordow plant, Reuters reported.

Iran said that the position was not correct. "The IAEA inspector's interpretation was incorrect, but he reported it to the agency... We immediately provided the explanation to the IAEA on the same day," Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday.

However, the joint statement between the U.S., Britain, France and Germany stated: "Iranian claims that this action was carried out in error are inadequate. We judge Iran's actions based on the impartial and objective reports of the IAEA, not Iran's purported intent."

The four countries said the change was "inconsistent with Iran's obligations" under treaties and that "such lack of required notifications undermines the Agency's ability to maintain timely detection at Iran's nuclear facilities."

"We recall that the production of high-enriched uranium by Iran at the Fordow Enrichment Plant carries significant proliferation-related risks and is without any credible civilian justification," their statement said.