Iran behind hack of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, Microsoft says

A group of hackers calling itself 'Holy Souls' posted that they had access to the names and contact details of more than 200,000 Charlie Hebdo subscribers

Security researchers at Microsoft on Friday said that an Iranian government-backed hacking team allegedly stole and leaked private customer data belonging to the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

In early January, the magazine was hacked following its publication of a series of cartoons negatively depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, part of a media campaign that Charlie Hebdo said was intended to support anti-government protests in Tehran.

Iran publicly vowed an "effective response" to the "insulting" cartoons and summoned the French envoy in Tehran. Iran also ended activities of the French Institute of Research in Iran and said it was re-evaluating France's cultural activities in the country, according to Reuters.

Amid the criticism of the Khamenei cartoons, a group of hackers calling itself "Holy Souls" posted that they had access to the names and contact details of more than 200,000 Charlie Hebdo subscribers. They said they would sell the information for $470,000. A sample of the leaked data was later released and verified as authentic by the French newspaper Le Monde.

Microsoft researchers said that the hack-and-leak targeting Charlie Hebdo was part of a wider digital influence operation with techniques matching previously identified activity linked to Iranian state-backed hacking teams.

"This information, obtained by the Iranian actor, could put the magazine's subscribers at risk for online or physical targeting by extremist organizations," the Microsoft researchers said, according to Reuters.