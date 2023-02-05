The pardons were announced in honor of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including those arrested in ongoing anti-government protests, state media reported on Sunday. The pardons were announced in honor of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

"Prisoners not facing charges of spying for foreign agencies, having direct contact with foreign agents, committing intentional murder and injury, committing destruction and arson of state property, or not having a private plaintiff in their case will be pardoned," state media said.

According to human rights groups, nearly 20,000 people have been arrested over anti-government protests sparked by the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini in September. Last month Tehran executed three more protesters, bringing to 17 the number of people condemned to death in connection with more than three months of demonstrations.