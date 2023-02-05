'Iran and Iranians need and are ready for a fundamental transformation whose outline is drawn by the Woman, Life, Freedom movement'

Iran’s former president Mohammad Mehdi Khatami on Sunday called for political changes amid the protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

As the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution approaches, Khatami, the leader of the reformist movement, said in a statement: “What is evident today is widespread discontent.” Khatami said he hoped that the use of “non-violent civil methods” could “force the governing system to change its approach and accept reforms.”

The statement comes on the day when Iran's supreme leader pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, after a deadly state crackdown helped quell the nationwide unrest. However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran.

On Saturday, one of the country’s main opposition figures, former premier Mir Hossein Mousavi, urged for the “fundamental transformation” of a political system he said was facing a crisis of legitimacy.

In a statement carried by local media, Mousavi said: “Iran and Iranians need and are ready for a fundamental transformation whose outline is drawn by the pure ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement.”

He referred to the main slogan chanted in demonstrations sparked by the death on September 16 of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd. She was arrested days earlier by the morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic Republic’s dress code for women.

Iranians from all walks of life took part, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.