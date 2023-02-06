Russia's Lavrov in Iraq to boost relations amid Ukraine war isolation

Apart from the Middle East, Russia is eyeing Africa as the West has turned its back on Moscow because of the invasion

Boosting bilateral relations, energy cooperation and food security in light of the war in Ukraine: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Baghdad, Iraq, with a delegation from oil and gas companies. His Iraqi counterpart promised to try and get hurdles for future intensified cooperation out of the way as Russia has been sanctioned by the U.S. and EU for its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

"We will discuss these problems linked to the work of Russian companies and Russian financial dues in Iraq. In addition, during our upcoming visit to Washington, which God willing will be on Wednesday, we will discuss this problem with the American side. When we say we will discuss this problem with the American side, it means that there are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," said Iraqi Foreign minister Fuad Hussein.

Apart from the Middle East, Russia is eyeing Africa as the West has turned its back on Moscow because of the invasion. Next, Lavrov will travel to the west African nation Mali. This is what Lavrov said in the end of January about expanding ties in the continent:

"We know that American, British and other European delegations regularly appear in Africa, and, with persistence worthy of a better application, demand that African countries not cooperate with the Russian delegation, by which the West understands the restoration of colonial dependencies in a new form," said Lavrov.

It's the first time a Russian Foreign Minister is visiting a west African country. Mali is ruled by the military junta that came to power after a coup in 2020 and is believed to be battling Islamist insurgents with the aid of Russian mercenaries. Lavrov will reportedly continue his trip by visiting Sudan and Mauretania, continuing his attempt to increase Russian engagement in Africa.