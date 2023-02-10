'The involvement of mercenaries of the temporary Zionist regime (Israel) in that action has been proven'

Iran’s intelligence ministry said Friday it arrested the “main actors” of a drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, and claimed Israeli “mercenaries” were involved.

On January 28, Iranian authorities reported an “unsuccessful” drone attack that targeted a defense ministry “workshop complex.” Tehran immediately blamed Israel for the attack, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running shadow war.

The incident came amid tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine, as well as anti-regime protests at home.

“The main actors of the unsuccessful attempt to sabotage a defense ministry industrial center… have been identified and arrested,” a joint statement by the intelligence ministry and the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps read.

"Due to the ongoing interrogations of the accused who are in custody, additional information will be published at the appropriate time," the statement continued. "In short, the involvement of mercenaries of the temporary Zionist regime (Israel) in that action has been proven.”

The Islamic Republic has accused its arch-foe Israel in the past of planning attacks using agents inside Iranian territory. For its part, Israel has long said it was willing to strike targets in Iran if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran’s nuclear or missile program.

Last July, Tehran said it arrested a sabotage team of Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a “sensitive” site in Isfahan. Several nuclear sites are located in the central province, including Natanz – the centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.