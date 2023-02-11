Iranians celebrate 44th anniversary of Islamic revolution

The celebrations were shown on state media, showing images of sizable demonstrations in Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz

After months of anti-government demonstrations, tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets on Saturday to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

Due to Covid limitations, the 1979 overthrow of the Western-backed shah has been primarily remembered in cars and motorcycles for the previous two years. But despite the freezing weather this year, many flag-waving individuals strolled to the famous Azadi (Freedom) Square in the capital.

According to an AFP correspondent, the celebrators shouted things like "Down with the U.S.," "Down with Israel," "Down with the UK," and "Down with the traitor Al Saud." President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to address the gathering later in the day, and Sejjil ballistic missiles and Shahed 136 drones were on show nearby.

IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during an event in Tehran, Iran.

The celebrations were shown on state media, showing images of sizable demonstrations in Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz. It marks the day that the shah's government fell ten days after Shiite cleric Khomeini returned from exile and led the uprising in February 1979.

People carried photographs of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic, and revered commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike on the Baghdad airport in January 2020, in addition to portraits of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Additionally, they carried signs that read, "We obey the leader," "A united, strong, and stable Iran," and "We stand until the end."