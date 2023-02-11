Group broke into the broadcast to call on Iranians to 'pull their money from corrupt regime banks and take to the streets'

Hackers supporting anti-government protests in Iran disrupted an online broadcast by state television of a speech by President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, where the ultra-conservative leader was marking an anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi, whose hardline Islamist government faces a bold challenge from young protesters calling for its ouster, appealed to the “deceived youth” to repent so they can be pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader.

His live televised speech to a crowd congregated at Tehran’s vast Azadi Square was interrupted on the internet for about a minute, with a logo appearing on the screen of a group of anti-Iranian government hackers that goes by the name of “Edalat Ali (Justice of Ali). A voice shouted “Death to the Islamic Republic.”

Meanwhile, those celebrating at the square were heard shouted slogans such as "Down with the U.S.," "Down with Israel," "Down with the UK," and "Down with the traitor Al Saud."

The group posted a video of the interruption of Raisi's address on Twitter, in which it called on Iranians to withdraw their money from "corrupt" regime banks and to take to the streets next week. "Death to Khamenei", "Death to the Islamic Revolution", and "Death to the Islamic republic", it said on Twitter.

"Many compatriots approached us and asked us to echo the call (for protests) on February 16," added the group, in its second such reported hacking of state television in support of months-long anti-government protests.

In October, Edalat Ali interrupted a live state television broadcast of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meeting state officials, with text on the screen that read "the blood of our youths is on your hands."