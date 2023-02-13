Iran used boats, state airline to smuggle drones into Russia - report

Many Ukrainians fear that Russia is planning a major attack on the first anniversary of the war

Iran used boats and a state-owned airline to smuggle new types of sophisticated long-range armed drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, a report said on Sunday.

The Guardian revealed, citing Iranian sources, that most of the drones sent to Russia were secretly picked up by an Iranian ship from a base on the Caspian Sea coast and then transferred out to the sea on a Russian Navy ship. Others were flown on planes from an Iranian state airline, they added.

At least 18 of these drones were delivered to Russia’s navy after the country’s officers and technicians visited Tehran last November. They were able to examine the whole range of Iranian technologies.

During this visit, the Russian delegation, consisting of 10 people, selected six Mohajer-6 drones, which have a range of about 124 miles and can carry two missiles under each wing, as well as 12 Shahed 191 and Shahed 129 drones, which also have an air-to-ground strike capability.

Unlike the better-known Shahed 131 and 136 drones, which were used extensively by Russia in kamikaze raids against Ukrainian targets, the higher-flying drones are designed to drop bombs and return to base intact. Last week, reports emerged saying that Russia is planning to build a new factory for the mass production of Iranian-designed drones to be deployed in Ukraine.