Iran policeman reprimanded for not enforcing hijab rules

According to local media on Monday, an Iranian police officer was disciplined for failing to uphold the country's dress code, which mandates that women cover their hair.

Recently, a video of a police officer in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah informing a woman that he did not believe women had to wear the hijab - or headscarf - was widely circulated on social media. The officer is heard saying in response to a woman asking him to confront another woman for not wearing the hijab: "This lady wants to go out in this outfit... it's none of my business."

"After a thorough investigation... the officer was summoned... and received the necessary warnings and training," the Tasnim news agency said Monday, citing a statement from the police of Kermanshah province.

The incident occurred against a national protest movement brought on by the death in detention on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd detained for allegedly violating the same dress code. The protests, which the authorities frequently refer to as "riots," have resulted in thousands of arrests and hundreds of fatalities, including among security personnel.

However, since the beginning of the protests, women have become more frequently seen in public without the hijab, frequently without drawing attention from the police. Local media reported in January that the police had begun enforcing the prohibition on wearing a hijab in a vehicle, with offenders receiving text message warnings from the police.