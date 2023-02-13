'Iranians want a better future… they hope the international community, particularly democratic countries in the West, stand on the right side of history'

Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, spoke i24NEWS about the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran and why the end of the Mullah regime would be a “win-win scenario” for the Iranian people as well as for the rest of the world.

Last week marked the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution which overthrew the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and established the Islamic Republic headed by Ayatollah Khamenei.

Currently, Iranians are again taking to the streets in mass demonstrations, but this time in protest against the regime of the Mullahs, demanding greater freedoms and democracy for their nation. Some have even called for Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of the Shah, to return home from exile and lead the movement for change.

Pahlavi suggested that the killing of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died in the custody of Tehran’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly, “triggered the first revolution of its kind in the world – a women’s movement for liberty.”

“The world is taking more notice. The Iranian people are fed up with this regime, they want to move beyond this regime, and therefore, the solution is to find something beyond this regime rather than staying stuck on the status quo,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1622004412779581442 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He suggested that the images of mass protests from within Iran and around the world are "proof of such solidarity that exists between our compatriots at home and abroad.”

“Everyone realizes that the regime hasn’t transformed itself, and the situation of the country could not be more dire than it is today,” he continued. “Iranians want a better future… they hope the international community, particularly democratic countries in the West, stand on the right side of history.”

Asked whether he thinks the Iranian people should rely on other countries to help them with their revolution, he urged that the downfall of the regime would be beneficial to everyone.

“If you look at why there is concern about the nuclear threat, it’s about the nature of the regime itself. Once this regime is gone, everything that the West is currently concerned about will also dissipate,” he said.

“Whether it be the nuclear threat, terrorism, proxies, missiles to Russia, Hezbollah attacking Israeli targets… the solution isn't to eliminate the threat by negotiating with this regime, the best solution is for this regime to be gone, and therefore, all the threats will be gone. A win-win scenario – Iranians would be liberated and the world would be able to breathe a sigh of relief.”

See the video below for the entire interview: