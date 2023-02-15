Egyptian terror mastermind is wanted by the FBI in connection with bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania

The arch-terrorist sought by U.S. security services in connection with the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya is believed to be the new “de facto and uncontested” leader of the al Qaeda group, according to a report by United Nations experts.

According to the report, the Egyptian-born terror mastermind is presently based in Iran.

Saif al-Adel, an Egyptian ex-army officer, is believed to be the heir apparent to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in Afghanistan last year.

The report concluded that al Qaeda's uncharacteristic failure to unveil its new leader with trademark pomp stemmed from al-Adel’s residence in Iran, the Shiite-majority Islamic Republic notoriously hostile to Sunni Muslims.

Adel is on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's list of most-wanted terrorists. The agency's website mentions that al-Adel was born on April 11, although his birth year is cited as either 1960 or 1963. There is a $10 million reward for any information about him.

He is sought in connection with the August 1998 bombings targeting U.S. embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. He also oversaw the infamous ambush of U.S. forces and helicopters in Mogadishu, Somalia — known as the "Black Hawk Down" incident, in which 18 U.S. soldiers lost their lives.

Al-Adel went into hiding in Iran in the early 2000s in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.