IAEA monitors in Iran detect uranium enriched to 84% purity - report

This represents the highest level of uranium enrichment found to date in the Islamic Republic

International nuclear inspectors posted to Iran detected last week uranium enriched to levels just below the threshold for an atom bomb, Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing "two senior diplomats."

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitors detected uranium enriched to 84 percent, the report said, the highest level found to date in the Islamic Republic.

The outstanding question, it is understood, is whether Iran produced the material intentionally; there is a possibility that the concentration of uranium occurred accidentally within the network of pipes connecting the hundreds of fast-spinning nuclear centrifuges.

More to follow