Iran denies ‘slanderous’ reports it enriched uranium above 60%

Iran on Monday denied as “slander” reports that it enriched uranium up to 84 percent, just below the 90 percent needed to produce a nuclear bomb.

Earlier on Monday, the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it found last week that uranium was enriched to above 60 percent purity in the Islamic Republic, and that it was in talks with Tehran about such findings.

The findings came with negotiations stalled to revive a landmark deal over Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran was last known to have enriched uranium to up to 60 percent – much less than the 90 percent purity that is considered to be nuclear weapons grade.

"The issue is whether it was a blip in the reconfigured cascades or deliberate. The agency has asked Iran for an explanation," an IAEA diplomat told Reuters.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, in response described the initial report of the findings by Bloomberg News as "slander" and a "distortion of the facts,” according to state news agency IRNA.

"The presence of a particle or particles of uranium above 60 percent in the enrichment process does not mean enrichment above 60 percent," he continued.

The IAEA is "giving Iran the opportunity to explain because it's apparently possible that there can be so-called 'spikes' of higher levels of enrichment," the diplomat added, confirming that “the [84] percentage is correct.”

Earlier this month, the IAEA criticized Iran for failing to inform it of a "substantial" change to the interconnections between the two cascades of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 percent. Several diplomats said the change meant Iran could quickly switch to a higher enrichment level.