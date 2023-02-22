U.S. Secretary Blinken says Iran fails to engage over nuclear program

'In the meantime, of course, we've seen the provision by Iran of drones to Russia to enable its aggression in Ukraine'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the ball was in Iran’s court to resolve the nuclear program deadlock, but Tehran “is not engaged.”

Blinken spoke about the issue during his visit to Greece. He reiterated that the U.S. is committed, alongside Israel, to making sure that Iran “never acquires a nuclear weapon.”

"The president (Joe Biden) has been very clear that every option is on the table to do that," Blinken told journalists during a press conference in Athens.

After the U.S. pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Biden’s administration tried to resume the talks, but they were halted last September. According to Blinken, the JCPOA was no longer on the table because Tehran wasn’t engaged.

"We continue to believe that, with regard to the nuclear program, the most effective, sustainable way to deal with the challenge it poses is through diplomacy. But at this moment, those efforts are on the backburner because Iran is simply not engaged in a meaningful way," Blinken said.

"A lot depends on what Iran says and does and whether or not it engages," he underlined, adding that Iran was also enabling Russian aggression in Ukraine: "In the meantime, of course, we've seen provision by Iran of drones to Russia to enable its aggression in Ukraine."