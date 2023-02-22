Israel’s Netanyahu says military action against Iran could be necessary

'The only thing that has reliably prevented rogue states from developing nuclear weapons is a credible military threat or credible military action'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday night that “credible military action” could be necessary against Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He spoke at the Hartog National Security Conference in Tel Aviv, where former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman also spoke. Netanyahu was asked what his policy will be on Iran if the American administration claimed that the nuclear agreement with Tehran is completely over. The prime minister listed several examples, including Saddam Hussein's Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi's Libya, of “rogue states” trying to obtain nuclear weapons, and concluded that it could be stopped by military action.

“The only thing that has reliably prevented rogue states from developing nuclear weapons is a credible military threat or credible military action. This can be combined with crippling economic sanctions, but these are not sufficient conditions. A necessary condition, and often a sufficient condition, is credible military action,” said Netanyahu.

“The longer you wait, the harder it becomes to execute. We have waited more than enough,” he stressed.

“I can tell you that I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. It's not only an Israeli interest, it's an American interest, it's an interest of the whole world," the prime minister pledged.

Netanyahu also touched on the issue of normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia. According to the prime minister, this could “end the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

"If we have the upper hand, I think we can expand the circle of peace, and if we expand the circle of peace to Saudi Arabia, I think we will actually end the Arab-Israeli conflict. This means we have to work not from the inside-out to solve the Palestinian problem,” he said.

“I believe that we can reach a breakthrough if the Saudi leadership decides that they want to be a part of it officially. In an unofficial way, they are already part," Netanyahu added.