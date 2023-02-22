IAEA officials to visit Tehran, says Iran foreign minister

'We hope that IAEA Director Grossi will reach an agreement with Iran's Atomic Energy Organization from a non-political and technical standpoint,' says Iran's FM

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives will travel to Tehran in the coming days, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced on Wednesday.

"In the framework of concluding negotiations, IAEA officials will travel to Tehran in the coming days," the minister said during a press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, according to Reuters. "We hope that IAEA Director Grossi will reach an agreement with Iran's Atomic Energy Organization from a non-political and technical standpoint.”

Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, was quoted earlier by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency as stating that IAEA inspectors had arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and had begun talks, visits, and checks to settle "ambiguities produced by one inspector."

JOE KLAMAR / AFP Rafael Grossi director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency attends the IAEA Board of Governors meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

This comes after last week’s announcement by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, saying it was in talks with Iran about the findings of recent verification efforts. This is after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had discovered uranium enriched to an 84 percent purity level - near weapons grade.

On Monday, however, an official with Iran's Atomic Energy Organization refuted this, saying that Tehran's uranium enrichment did not exceed 60 percent purity. Following the United States' withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018, Iran has gradually begun to exceed the agreement's nuclear restraints. By April 2021, it was enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity.

"Through interactions and coordination, we are preventing the rise of new ambiguities and disruptions to our cooperation with the agency," Eslami said on Wednesday.