Iran foreign minister in Iraq for security talks

After Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016, Iraq assumed a significant role as a mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke with Iraq - a close neighbor and ally - on Wednesday to discuss the status of ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia, attempting to reduce regional tensions and border security.

After Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016, Iraq assumed a significant role as a mediator between the two countries. Nevertheless, efforts have been ineffective for several months. The two sides have met several times in Iraq since April 2021, but no talks have been made public since April 2022.

In an interview with reporters in Baghdad, Amir-Abdollahian praised efforts "to strengthen negotiations and collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Iran." He was joined by his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein. Amir-Abdollahian continued: "As part of the strengthening of cooperation with... the countries of the region, we welcome a resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks in Tehran, Iran.

Additionally, he spoke of the sluggish progress being made in Vienna-based negotiations with international powers to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement, which offered Tehran respite from sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear activity.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally exited the agreement and reinstituted sanctions, which led Iran to start breaking its agreement-related promises. Talks to renew the deal began in 2021 but stopped the previous year.

Iran is ready "to take steps to conclude the negotiations... on the basis of previous discussions and respecting the red lines" defined by Tehran, Amir-Abdollahian said. "But if the American side chooses another path... all options are on the table.”