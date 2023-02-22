'We call on Iran to rectify the sentencing. Imposing the death penalty on Mr. Sharmahd will provoke a strong reaction'

The daughter of an Iranian-German man is trying everything to get her father released after he was sentenced to death on Tuesday – and now she’s turning to the governments of Germany and the United States.

Jamshid Sharmahd was accused by the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Court of Tehran of being the leader of the “Tander” terror group, and was charged with “corruption in the world through planning and directing terrorist acts,” Iran's Mizan Judiciary News Agency reported. “Tondar” means “thunder” in Farsi and is the name of a U.S. pro-monarchy anti-regime group of exiled Iranians – also known as the Kingdom Assembly of Iran – who aim to topple the Mullah regime.

Sharmahd is an engineer and IT expert. The dual German-Iranian citizen spent his recent years in California, where he was involved in broadcast activities of “Tondar.” In 2020, when he was on his way from Germany to India, he had a layover in the United Arab Emirates, where he was kidnapped by Iranian agents.

He has been in prison ever since. The accusation: His involvement in an attack on a mosque in Shiraz in 2008, which killed 14 people and wounded some 300 others.

Since his abduction, his daughter Gazelle has been fighting for his release – and she’s getting support.

“When they could not take down the website, they started to target the people behind it – my dad,” said Gazelle in a Twitter video as a petition appealing to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and U.S. President Joe Biden for help.

“In 2007, [the Iranian regime] published a propaganda video… calling him the number one enemy of the Islamic regime, accusing him of terrorist activities which are all lies manufactured by the regime,” she urged. “In 2021, when the JCPOA (nuclear) talks became hot again, they forced him to take part in seven show trials to make him look like a criminal. But no one believes the lies of the regime anymore.”

Sharmahd was sentenced to death for “corruption on earth,” while three others accused of their involvement in the mosque attack have already been executed. Last August, Amnesty International turned to the Iranian judiciary with an open letter, decrying Sharmahd’s arbitrary imprisonment and torture.

Berlin is now expected to intervene.

“The death sentence against #JamshidSharmahd is absolutely unacceptable,” tweeted Baerbock, adding: “We call on Iran to rectify the sentencing. Imposing the death penalty on Mr. Sharmahd will provoke a strong reaction.”

Sharmahd's death sentence can be appealed, and on Wednesday, Germany declared Iranian diplomats as “unwanted persons.” Meanwhile, Baerbock summoned the Iranian charge d'affair in Berlin. The race against time has begun.