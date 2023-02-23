Hamid Sajjad's advisor, Esmail Ahmadi, died in the crash; the sports minister suffered a brain hemorrhage

A helicopter carrying Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjad and 11 others crashed in southeastern Iran on Thursday, causing one fatality.

According to state media, Esmail Ahmadi, an advisor to Sajjad, died in the crash. The sports minister suffered a brain hemorrhage and was transferred to a hospital.

The helicopter crashed as it was about to land in the sports complex in Baft, a small town in Kerman province, the official IRNA news agency said, citing an eyewitness. The cause of the crash was under investigation, Kerman Governor Mohammad-Mehdi Fadakar said.

In January, the European Union imposed sanctions on Sajjad over Tehran's crackdown on anti-regime protests, following the death of Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.