Iran says anti-aircraft fire reported near Tehran connected to drill

This comes amid reports Iran has enriched uranium to 84 percent, as it inches ever closer to building a nuclear bomb

Anti-aircraft fire erupted late Thursday over the skies of Karaj, Iran, late less than 30 miles from Tehran, although the official IRNA news reported that it was part of a military drill.

Videos on social media showed explosions at the location of the batteries — indicating either pyrotechnics or attempts by warplanes to silence the defensive fire — while salvos lit up the night sky.

A source cited by the Iranian state news agency said that the military exercises aimed at preparing as many troops as possible.

Last month, Iran reported a drone attack on the central city of Isfahan, later blaming it on Israel.

Meanwhile, the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has reported Iran enriching uranium to 84 percent, ever-closer to the amount needed to produce a nuclear weapon.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a long-time critic of Iran that has for decades raised the red flag internationally over Tehran's nuclear program for decades, on Wednesday said that a military option could be necessary.

This also comes amid United States officials publicly stating that Iran was no longer engaged with efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.