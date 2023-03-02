British Navy seizes smuggled Iranian weapons in Gulf of Oman

According to the Royal Navy, the packages included Iranian anti-tank guided missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components

Britain’s Royal Navy said Thursday it had seized smuggled Iranian weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles, in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

The seizure happened last month when the vessel was detected by an unmanned U.S. intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance plane. It was also tracked by a British helicopter.

The ship was traveling south from Iran at high speed, when it was stopped by a team of Royal Marines, who then found suspicious packages on board, according to the UK's Defense Ministry.

"This seizure by HMS Lancaster and the permanent presence of the Royal Navy in the Gulf region supports our commitment to uphold international law and tackle activity that threatens peace and security around the world," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement.

According to the Royal Navy, the packages included Iranian anti-tank guided missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components. The UN was informed about the incident.

It is the third time the British Navy seizes Iranian weapons in the area since the beginning of last year. Earlier in February, media reported that Iran was using boats to smuggle armed drones to Russia.