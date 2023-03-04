UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectation' in talks with Iran

His visit coincides with discussions with Tehran over the source of uranium particles enriched to 83.7 percent purity

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency stated on Saturday that talks with Iran were proceeding on two sets of crucial issues, including the field of science, and that there was "great expectation" around the procedure.

Rafael Grossi began holding talks in Tehran on Friday, according to diplomats, to persuade Iran to assist the IAEA in its investigation of uranium traces discovered at unreported facilities that had been enriched nearly to nuclear weapons-grade.

"Globally speaking, there are two sets of matters that are important. Clearly, there is great expectation about our joint work in order to move forward in the issues that Iran and the agency are working on, to clarify and to bring credible assurances about the nuclear program in Iran," Grossi told reporters in Tehran, according to Reuters.

ATTA KENARE / AFP Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami (R) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi hold a press conference in Tehran.

"The second set of issues, which is very important, has to do with scientific, technical cooperation we are having and will continue to have with Iran," he said, speaking alongside Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Grossi said the talks were taking place in an "atmosphere of work, honesty and cooperation."

His visit coincides with discussions with Tehran over the source of uranium particles enriched to 83.7 percent purity, which is extremely close to the 90 percent threshold for weaponization, at its underground Fordow enrichment complex. On Saturday, Eslami told reporters that the Islamic Republic was enriching uranium to a fissile purity of 60 percent.