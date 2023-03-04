IAEA: Iran agrees to reconnect nuclear surveillance cameras

The statement follows visit to the Islamic Republic by agency chief Rafael Grossi

UN nuclear watchdog said on Saturday that Iran agreed to reconnect the surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites and allow more inspections at a facility where particles of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade were recently detected.

The statement follows an official visit to the Islamic Republic by agency chief Rafael Grossi, who said earlier Saturday that he had "constructive" talks with Iranian officials in Tehran after the discovery of uranium particles enriched to near weapons-grade level.

The two-day visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief director general comes as the Vienna-based organization seeks greater cooperation with Iran over its controversial nuclear activities.

On his return to Vienna, Grossi recalled there had been "a reduction in monitoring activities related to cameras and monitoring systems" and said "we have agreed that those will be operating again."

"This is very, very important" in terms of continuity of knowledge," in particular in the context of the possibility of the revival of JCPOA", he said.

Grossi's first visit to the Islamic Republic in a year came days after the IAEA reported that uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% — just short of weapons-grade — were found in Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear site.