U.S. targets ‘shadow banking’ network that helps Iran evade sanctions

U.S. also designates five entities, one individual based in China as proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery to Iran

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 39 entities that Washington said facilitate Iran’s access to the global financial system, deeming them as a “shadow banking” web that facilitates billions of dollars.

Those targeted – including many based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong – had granted companies previously slapped with Iran-related sanctions access to the international financial market and helped them hide their trade with foreign customers, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The sanctions came as efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, while ties between the Islamic Republic and the West continue to diminish as Iranians keep up anti-regime protests over Tehran’s strict societal policies.

"Iran cultivates complex sanctions evasion networks where foreign buyers, exchange houses, and dozens of front companies cooperatively help sanctioned Iranian companies to continue to trade," said U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Reuters reported.

He noted that the new measures showed the U.S. commitment to enforcing sanctions and its "ability to disrupt Iran's foreign financial networks, which it uses to launder funds."

Liu Pengyu, spokesman for China's embassy in Washington said the sanctions had no basis in international law and were "typical unilateral sanctions and illegal long-arm jurisdiction" that were detrimental to Chinese interests.

"We deplore and reject this move," he said, adding that China "actively promoted peace talks and sought a political solution" in Ukraine, while the United States "has been fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry."

Washington also designated five entities and one individual based in China as proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. The U.S. Department of State said in a statement that the network was "responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of components, including those used in (Iranian) Shahed UAVs" and to "the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company."

"The United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt these efforts and work with allies and partners to hold Iran accountable for its actions," it added.