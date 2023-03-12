Iran’s oil exports at highest level since U.S. reimposed sanctions

Iranian gas exports also increased by 15 percent in 2022-2023 compared to 2021-2022

Iran's oil exports reached their highest level since the reimposition of U.S. sanctions, the country's Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday.

The minister stated that the country exported 83 million more oil barrels since last March than during the same period in the previous year. Owji added that gas exports also increased by 15 percent in 2022-2023 compared to 2021-2022.

Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018 following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. However, several countries continue to buy Iranian crude.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on 39 companies that facilitate Iran’s access to the global financial system, according to Washington. The U.S. Treasury stated that these entities served as a “shadow banking” network moving billions of dollars on behalf of Tehran.