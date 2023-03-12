Iran sentences Swedish-Iranian dissident to death for 'terrorism'

Habib Chaab, who vanished during a visit to Turkey , was found guilty on charges of 'corruption on earth' and for the formation of a 'rebel group' inside Iran

An Iranian court on Sunday confirmed the death sentence for a dual Iranian-Swedish citizen for 'terrorism' over two years since his disappearance at an airport in Turkey, Iran's judiciary website Mizan Online reported.

Iran does not recognize dual citizenships.

Habib Chaab, who vanished during a visit to Turkey and has been held in Iran since October 2020, was found guilty on charges of 'corruption on earth' and for the formation of a 'rebel group' inside the Islamic Republic.

The dual national is the latest person in Iran to be sentenced to death for being member of Harakat al-Nidal, which Tehran calls a 'terrorist group.'

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634886982760542209 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Harakat al-Nidal have been accused of being behind a 2018 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz in the southwestern Khuzestan region that reportedly killed 25 people and wounded almost 250 more.

Chaab was sentenced to death by Iran's judiciary on December 6, with Iran's Supreme Court upholding the ruling on Sunday.

"The death sentence of Habib Farajollah Chaab on charges of corruption on earth through the formation, management and leadership of a rebel group called Harakat al-Nidal, and the design and execution of numerous terrorist operations in Khuzestan province, was approved by the Supreme Court," Mizan Online reported.

Amnesty International have warned that Iran executes more people every year than any other nation except China, with multiple rights groups calling for leniency on those they say are political prisoners.