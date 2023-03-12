Islamic State claims bomb attack that targeted Afghan journalists

'The blast targeted a rally held inside a Shiite center to reward several journalists... involved in the war and instigation against' the Islamic State

The Islamic State (IS) group on Sunday claimed a bomb attack that killed a security guard and wounded a group of journalists and children in northern Afghanistan a day prior.

Saturday’s bombing occurred at an event honoring Afghanistan’s journalists and came two days after a suicide bomber killed the Taliban governor of Balkh province in an attack also claimed by IS.

The attack on the journalists was caused by a “parcel bomb that IS fighters managed to place and detonate" at a cultural center in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, IS said in a statement on its Amaq news agency.

“The blast targeted a rally held inside a Shiite center to reward several journalists working in agencies involved in the war and instigation against IS,” the jihadist group added.

Along with the killed security guard, five journalists and three children were wounded, police said.

On Thursday, Balkh’s Governor Mohammad Dawood Muzammil – known for fighting IS extremists – was killed at his office, marking one of the highest-level attacks since the Taliban stormed back to power in 2021.

Violence across Afghanistan has dramatically dropped since the Taliban seized control, but the security situation has again deteriorated with IS staging several fatal attacks, which often target the minority Shiite and Sufi communities, as well as foreigners and foreign interests.

The Taliban and IS share an austere Sunni Islamist ideology, but the latter are fighting to establish a global "caliphate" instead of the Taliban's more inward-looking aim of ruling an independent Afghanistan.