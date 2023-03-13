Iran pardons 22,000 anti-government protesters - judiciary chief

Last month, Iranian official media reported that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had pardoned 'tens of thousands' of prisoners

Iranian authorities have pardoned 22,000 people who were arrested during anti-government protests, the Iranian judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday.

“So far, 82,000 people have been pardoned, including 22,000 people who participated in (the) protests,” Ejei told the state-run IRNA news agency.

He didn’t provide details on when the pardons were granted and whether those pardoned have been charged. The announcement comes a day after Tehran upheld the death sentence for an Iranian-Swedish dissident for "terrorism." Tehran has been widely criticized for sentencing protesters and foreign nationals to death in an apparent effort to suppress the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

Last month, Iranian official media reported that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners, including some arrested during mass protests that swept the country after the death of the young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody last September.

Hundreds of people have been killed in clashes with Iranian security forces, according to human rights groups.