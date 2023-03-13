Whether the Iranian government is behind the alleged poisonings or not, public anger has fallen upon the authorities

On November 30 of last year, the first report of suspected poisonings of students in a girls' high school in Qom was published, coinciding with the start of opposition actions in Iran during the summer and fall of last year. As of March 6, according to Mohammad Hassan Asfari, a member of the Truth-finding Committee of the Islamic Republic Parliament, 5,000 male and female students in 25 provinces of Iran have been affected by suspected poisoning since.

The committee has announced that students in 230 schools across Iran have been affected by the suspected poisonings. The high number of female students compared to males has led many Iranians who oppose the Islamic Republic to view these poisonings as planned chemical attacks by security entities seeking revenge against Iranian students.

These are the same students who, along with other Iranians, took to the streets in recent months as part of the national uprising following the government's killing of Mahsa Amini. They expressed their disgust with this inhumane regime by burning their headscarves and chanting radical slogans against the Islamic Republic.

AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo A photo depicting Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by Iran's notorious "morality police," seen during a protest in central Jerusalem.

Public outrage

In recent weeks, public anger from Iranian families over these poisonings has sparked new protests. People are concerned and angry, and they want to know who or what are the cause of these suspicious poisonings. Numerous reports of scattered incidents of these poisonings have been shared on social media, videos of student dormitories, metro stations, and inconsistent and frightened statements from responsible officials have also questioned the claim made by some social activists and analysts that this tragedy is caused by "mass hysteria."

The Minister of Health of the Islamic Republic has admitted that a mild poison has caused these illnesses. He cautiously stated, "We are not responsible for the statements regarding its intentional nature."

We should ask the responsible official then, who is?

Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has ordered the intelligence agencies to be prepared, and Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Tehran regime, has called for the highest punishment to be implemented for those responsible for these poisonings.

Witnesses

The direct observations of students also confirm the possibility of planned chemical attacks on schools. Reza, a ten-year-old boy from Tehran speaks about a poisoning incident at a school: "A very strange gas filled the classrooms, with a foul smell resembling rotten oranges or spoiled melon. After a few minutes, we all experienced dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath."

Sara, a 15-year-old girl from the city of Vavan in Islamshahr, said, "Suddenly, in the schoolyard, there was a strange smell like spoiled orange or tangerine, and after smelling it, most of the high school girls became nauseous, dizzy, numb in their legs, and had difficulty breathing."

Regardless of the possibility of deliberate poisoning and terrorist attacks on Iranian schools, all of which are being raised, a question arises: why, despite all the statements by government officials and their claims to pursue and punish the perpetrators of this tragedy, are people's accusations pointed towards the Islamic government?

Loss of legitimacy

The reality is that in the aftermath of the recent national uprising in Iran and the widespread opposition of Iranians inside and outside the country to the Islamic Republic, the regime has lost its legitimacy among the Iranian people. A government whose only solution to the people's protests and criticisms is bullets and batons can not convince angry people with promises, threats, and a few media interviews. The Iranian people have no trust in the Islamic Republic.

In just the past three years, they have witnessed how the demands of the bereaved mothers of the victims of the November 2019 nationwide protests, the victims of the missile attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on a civilian Ukrainian plane, and the recent protests have been met with threats and imprisonment, not a fair trial. Therefore, the government's promises to punish the guilty are not credible. Furthermore, after several weeks have passed since the tragic serial poisoning in schools and its continuous repetition, no culprit has been found by the government and shown before the people.

Officials and experts have not yet conducted a reliable test on the victims of these poisonings, and the type of chemical substance that caused these poisonings is not known. The statements of the Minister of Health and other government officials are vague and irresponsible. Regardless of who or what caused these attacks, the regime should allow international organizations such as the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders to examine the victims of these poisonings.

Teenaged victims

All of these factors have led the Iranian people to have no trust in their government. Ali Khamenei thinks that by saying a few vague sentences in his speeches, he can calm down the dissatisfied and angry people about his dictatorship, but that's not the case. The officials of the Islamic regime in Tehran have shown that, like any other dictatorship, they hide the problems of the people under their cloak by creating fear and terror and resorting to violence and a show of power.

Even if part of the poisoned cases are victims of collective fear and hysteria, the main agent is still the government that cannot provide the necessary social and psychological security in the society. Why should a teenage student become a victim of such a tragedy?

And of course, the theory of chemical attacks by extremists on schools, which has even been raised by some government-affiliated clerics , is the result of discriminatory laws against women and their blatant violation of rights by the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist government.

If these attacks have been planned by extremist groups, another disaster will be on the way for Iranian citizens as the Islamic Republic approaches nuclear weapons. The religious dictatorship is spreading fear in society and trying to push Iran towards becoming like North Korea. The only hope for change is the nationwide protests and victory of the Iranian people's uprising. And of course, the lack of support from the West and global powers for the Islamic Republic can be an effective help in changing the regime's equations and the victory of the people in Iran.

Mitra Jashni is an Iranian-Kurdish artist and activists, living in northern Italy. She writes about Iran, and analyzes social and cultural issues arising from the policies of the Islamic Republic.