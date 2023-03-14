Iran, Bahrain hold ‘low-profile’ talks amid Saudi Arabia rapprochement - report

'There is no serious (outstanding) issue between Iran and Bahrain'

Iran held secret talks with Bahrain in recent months, media reported on Tuesday, days after Tehran announced the restoration of ties with Saudi Arabia.

Senior regional sources told Amwaj.media on condition of anonymity that “low-profile exchanges” between the countries have not been held at the political level but rather focused on “administrative and bureaucratic issues.” According to one source, the talks addressed conditions of diplomatic properties and assets.

As Saudi Arabia is expected to reopen its embassy in Tehran in the next two months, Bahrain will be the only Gulf state to not have an envoy in Iran. The source claimed that “after the reopening of the embassies in Tehran and Riyadh, there will be a short period of time after where there will also likely be a normalization between Iran and Bahrain.”

“There is no serious (outstanding) issue between Iran and Bahrain,” the official added.

Earlier on Monday, Bahrain’s parliament speaker met with an Iranian delegation at the World Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Manama. During the meeting, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Muslim stated that the Bahraini parliament and the country's government want to improve bilateral relations with Iran.

The same day, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said that Tehran hopes to restore ties with Bahrain after a seven year period. Manama followed in Riyadh's footsteps cutting ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in response to the Saudi execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.