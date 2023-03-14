Putin’s ally Lukashenko seals cooperation agreements with Iran

'Belarus and Iran are committed to the idea of building a just, multipolar world'

First Iran restored diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, now the Belarussian president Alexander Lukashenko is in Tehran.

On Monday, the two countries signed cooperation agreements in various fields. Both are targeted by EU and U.S. sanctions, and are strategic allies of Russia.

"It makes me happy to know that we have a similar approach to many issues of the international agenda. Most importantly Belarus and Iran are committed to the idea of building a just, multipolar world," said Lukashenko.

The Belarusian leader came to Tehran to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations and to strengthen the partnership.

"I am happy to visit Tehran, the capital of modern Iran, yet again. It is the birthplace of one of the most commercially- and culturally-advanced civilizations. Trade routes have been passing through its territory long before America was discovered,” said Lukashenko.

“Speaking in today's language, your ancestors knew logistics, export and transit much better than those who, for the last 40 years, have been suffocating your country with sanctions trying to impose so-called "democratic values,"’ he added.

Both countries' economies have been hit by international sanctions in recent years. Belarus for its handling of the 2020 presidential elections that confirmed Lukashenko's hold on power and the violent crackdown on protests against him. Minsk also supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine: although Belarus ruled out sending soldiers, it has allowed Russian armed forces to conduct operations against Ukraine from its territory.

Iran is targeted by sanctions mostly over its enrichment of uranium in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. It also supplied Russia with drones that are said to be used in its war in Ukraine.

The two day visit has resulted in a number of agreements: According to an Iranian news agency not one memorandum of understanding but seven were signed: in the fields of commerce, transportation, agricultural, cultural, and arts.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, despite threats and sanctions, has been able to take significant steps forward, and has created opportunities for itself from sanctions," said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Lukashenko's visit is an attempt to push economic ties, but is also a diplomatic offensive by two countries trying to form a wider alliances against the West.