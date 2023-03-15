Iranian security official to pay official visit to UAE after Saudi Arabia deal

He will discuss 'bilateral, regional, and international issues' with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, according to media reports.

Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran's top security body, said that “top economic, banking and security officials will accompany the Supreme National Security Council secretary to the UAE.”

"Shamkhani will travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday in response to an official invitation by his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues," Nour News reported on Wednesday.

Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Iran and Saudi Arabia resuming diplomatic relations that were suspended in 2016. Back then, the UAE and Bahrain followed in Riyadh’s footsteps and also downgraded ties with Tehran. However, in light of the reconciliation Iranian officials have expressed hopes for restoring ties with other Arab states as well.

Abu Dhabi returned its ambassador to Tehran last September. The Gulf state also has business and trade ties with Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's finance minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan, said that Saudi investment in Iran could happen "very quickly.”

"There are a lot of opportunities for Saudi investments in Iran. We don't see impediments as long as the terms of any agreement would be respected," al-Jadaan said at the first private sector forum of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.