Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Iraq-Iran border

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the border area between Iraq and Iran on Thursday, Iraqi state news agency INA reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake is 8 miles outside Halabja, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, according to local reports.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injured caused by the earthquake, according to INA.

This is a developing story