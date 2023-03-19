Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters on Sunday that the two nations agreed to hold a meeting between their top diplomats

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has welcomed received an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman to visit the country following the restoration of full diplomatic ties between the two countries, an Iranian official said Sunday.

"In a letter to President Raisi... the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal between the two brotherly countries (and) invited him to Riyadh," Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, tweeted.

Jamshidi added that "Raisi welcomed the invitation."

The warm message and reception between the two nations follows a Chinese-brokered deal last week that restored official ties between the two countries over seven years after they were severed.

Saudi Arabia had cut relations with Tehran after Iranian protesters stormed Saudi diplomatic missions in 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nim.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters on Sunday that the two nations agreed to hold a meeting between their top diplomats, but have noted selected a location for the talks.

He added that three locations for the talks had been suggested, without specifying which.

Multiple Gulf countries followed Saudi Arabia's move in 2016 to cut back ties with Tehran, though the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait recently restored full diplomatic ties.

Iran said last week it would welcome restoring ties with Bahrain following the deal with Saudi Arabia.