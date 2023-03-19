Iran proposes locations to Saudi Arabia for ministerial talks

After the China-brokered rapprochement between the Shia and Sunni powerhouses sent shockwaves through international community

The Iranian government has proposed three locations for a meeting with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday, citing the latest messages with Riyadh since the countries agreed to re-establish ties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Tehran his country had agreed to such a meeting, although he did not list the three locations or say when such a meeting might take place.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the region's Shi'ite Muslim and Sunni powers, agreed on March 10 to re-establish relations and re-open embassies within two months, after years of hostility.

The deal, brokered by China, was announced after four days of previously-undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle Eastern powers.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.