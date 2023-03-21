Minister: Iran seeking to develop nuclear energy with Russia

Khandouzi says Tehran would like Moscow's cooperation in the development of a "peaceful" nuclear energy program

Iran is seeking to expand its cooperation with Russia in the energy sector, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said in an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency.

In the interview with RIA, Khandouzi says Tehran would like Moscow's cooperation in the development of a "peaceful" nuclear energy program.

"The prospect of cooperation in the field of 'new energy' and renewable energy sources, as well as in the field of other types of energy, including peaceful nuclear energy, certainly causes great interest and motivation for expanding economic relations with Russia," Khandouzi on Tuesday.

The two countries are currently cooperating to build Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Russian deliveries of nuclear fuel for Bushehr began in 2007, a move that was welcome by the United States at the time that Washington said removed any need for Iran to have its own uranium enrichment program.

Tehran has forged strong ties with Moscow in various sectors in the past year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones used in attacks on civilian targets since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year – an allegation Iran denies.

The United States has also expressed alarm over the growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warning in December that Russia looked likely to sell Iran its fighter jets.

Kirby maintained that Iranian pilots were reportedly learning to fly the Sukhoi warplanes in Russia and that Tehran may receive the aircraft within the next year, which would "significantly strengthen Iran's air force relative to its regional neighbors.”