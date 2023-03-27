Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers agree to meet during Ramadan

Ramadan began last Thursday and is expected to end on April 21

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, agreed to meet during the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, media said on Monday.

The ministers spoke on the phone for the second time in the last few days and scheduled the meeting under a deal to restore relations between the two countries, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

"During the call, a number of common issues were discussed in light of the tripartite agreement that was signed in the People's Republic of China. The two ministers also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between them during the ongoing month of Ramadan," SPA said.

Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the China-mediated deal to restore relations and re-establish embassies after years of hostility. The agreement that sparked concerns in Israel over Tehran's strengthening position in the region was announced after undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two countries.