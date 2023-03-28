Israel Pars TV, the Israeli channel fighting the Iranian regime

Some Iranians ask us to talk to Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid so that they can help them

From her small apartment in central Israel, Israel Pars TV is trying to help make a difference in Iran.

With the help of another Iranian-born Israeli named Kamiran Aviv, in 2016 she created Israel Pars TV, an online television channel that broadcasts in Persian to Iranians everywhere. On the channel, programs and interviews air that denounce the current regime.

Born in Shiraz, Iran, to a Jewish family, Parisa faced many hardships in her life. Forced to marry a man she didn't want at the age of 17, she then became an activist against the regime, becoming a real target for the authorities.

"I was put in prison and then released and not allowed to leave the country. I then moved to Tehran where I lived for three months under a false identity. I was alone, nobody knew where I was. I had no money either because the authorities had blocked my account," she says.

In 2014, Parisa managed to escape the country with her two daughters by crossing the border with Afghanistan during a snowstorm. She then arrived in Israel where she found work in a supermarket. It was a short-lived respite, because a year and a half later she was diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer at a particularly advanced stage.

"The doctors told me it was too late, and that nothing more could be done for me. But I didn't give up. I promised myself that I would not die until I saw the Iranian regime fall. My time had not yet come," she says.

It was not long after that, in 2016, when she went into remission, that she established Israel Pars TV. She says the channel's impact has never been stronger since the anti-regime protests triggered in September by the death of Mahsa Amini. Parisa Daniel and her colleague are receiving more and more calls for help.

"Some Iranians, for example, ask me to speak to Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid so that they can help them. Many, including non-Jewish Iranians, also say they want to immigrate to Israel," Parisa said. Other Iranians, especially those based in Tehran, send her messages congratulating her for her struggle, even from a distant country like Israel.

According to her, 90 percent of Iran's citizens no longer want to be religious and would opt for a secular life if the regime fell.

"Their faith is in Cyrus, the Persian king who ruled in 580 B.C., and they curse the prophet Mohammed. They feel that the regime has lied to them and betrayed them. At the height of the protests, some of them were on the streets day and night. They would call me while they were making Molotov cocktails and say they were ready to die for the regime to fall," she says.