Iran's Revolutionary Guard say Israel strike 'will not remain unanswered'

'The fake and criminal Zionist regime will undoubtedly receive the answer for this crime'

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on Friday, in reaction to one of the strikes blamed on Israel in Damascus.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the martyrdom of guard Milad Haydari, one of the advisers and military officers of the IRGC, in the criminal attack of the Zionist regime on the outskirts of Damascus at dawn today".

The Israeli military has neither confirmed nor denied being involved in the strikes, but said it would not allow Iranian-backed militias to establish a stronghold on its northern border.

The Iranian statement adds that it is "undoubtedly" a crime perpetrated by Israel and that it will not remain "unanswered."

Numerous attacks systematically blamed on Israel by local and regional media have taken place in Syria in recent months.

Last Wednesday, a strike targeted the Aleppo airport, through which Iran exports weapons to its allies, according to Israeli intelligence. This is the fourth attack attributed to Israel in the last six months on the airport, which had said it would not allow Iranian-backed fighters to gain a foothold in Syria, including the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah and Iraqi Shiite militias.

Earlier this month, suspected Israeli airstrikes targeted an airport in Aleppo, damaging buildings. Just over a week before this strike, suspected Israeli air strikes targeted a structure in Masyaf.

In February, an air attack killed at least five people in the Kafr Souseh neighborhood. The Capital Voice website reported that the building hit by the strike belonged to businessman Fadel Balawi, affiliated with Hezbollah. The building was allegedly used as an arms warehouse and logistics support center for pro-Iranian militias.