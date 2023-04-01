Attackers from Iran kill four Pakistani soldiers

The attack took place in Kech district in southwestern Baluchistan province, an area that shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran

Pakistan's army said on Saturday that "terrorists" from Iran killed four of their border patrol soldiers.

"A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border," the army said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642144953899032576 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The statement added that Pakistani authorities are making diplomatic contacts with Iran in an attempt to prevent future incidents.

The attack took place in Kech district in southwestern Baluchistan province, an area that shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran. The border area is known for lawlessness and terrorist activities.

No group has claimed responsibility.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642134979529396228 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ethnic Baluch nationalist groups in the area of the attack, which operate on both sides of the border, say they are fighting for a greater share of regional resources.

Baluchistan is rich in minerals and is also home to the deep-water Gawadar port.

The port is being developed with Chinese money as part of Beijing's $65 billion "Belt and Road" investment in Pakistan.