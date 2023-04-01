English
Attackers from Iran kill four Pakistani soldiers

i24NEWS

Pakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan.
The attack took place in Kech district in southwestern Baluchistan province, an area that shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran

Pakistan's army said on Saturday that "terrorists" from Iran killed four of their border patrol soldiers.

"A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border," the army said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642144953899032576

The statement added that Pakistani authorities are making diplomatic contacts with Iran in an attempt to prevent future incidents.

The attack took place in Kech district in southwestern Baluchistan province, an area that shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran. The border area is known for lawlessness and terrorist activities.

No group has claimed responsibility.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642134979529396228

Ethnic Baluch nationalist groups in the area of the attack, which operate on both sides of the border, say they are fighting for a greater share of regional resources. 

Baluchistan is rich in minerals and is also home to the deep-water Gawadar port.

The port is being developed with Chinese money as part of Beijing's $65 billion "Belt and Road" investment in Pakistan.

