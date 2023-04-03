The agreement would be based on the freezing of certain aspects of the nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration informed Israel and European powers a few weeks ago that it was studying the possibility of advancing a partial nuclear agreement with Iran, which would be based on the freezing of certain parts of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for certain sanctions relief, Walla News reported Monday.

Iran is aware of the proposal but has already rejected it at this stage, according to the report.

The report stated that the possible deal is an attempt by the White House to stop the progress of Iran's nuclear program and avoid using force to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons.

At the end of February, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that the ball was in Iran's court to resolve the impasse of the nuclear agreement, but that Tehran "was not committed," during a visit to Greece where he reaffirmed that the United States was committed - alongside Israel - to ensure that Iran "never gets a nuclear weapon."